50 Cent Kept Warning People About Diddy, Now People Are Finally Listening

50 Cent has remained Diddy's most vocal critic ever since sexual abuse allegations started to emerge against the Bad Boy Records founder. However, hip-hop fans know the G-Unit leader has kept his foot on Puff's neck for years now.

Most recently, reports emerged that 50 Cent sold a Diddy documentary to Netflix after a huge bidding war ensued involving multiple networks and streaming platforms. The docuseries, produced through 50's G-Unit Film and Television Studios, comes after the Power mogul has relentlessly trolled Diddy ever since Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed suit against him for sexual and physical abuse back in November of 2023. 50 Cent has clowned Diddy on social media almost non-stop, and currently remains one of the only mainstream celebrities that's come out as anti-Diddy.

However, rap fans will know 50 Cent's seething hatred of Puff stems back long before the abuse allegations emerged. Here's the timeline of all the warnings 50 Cent gave about Diddy being not what he seemed.

Aug. 31, 2006—50 Cent releases "The Bomb" diss track aimed at Diddy: "Who shot Biggie Smalls?" 50 raps on the track. "We don’t get ‘em/They gonna kill us all/Man, Puffy know who hit that n***a." This song was what kickstarted 50 Cent's long-lasting feud with Diddy. Puff has long been rumored to be connected to the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., but has dismissed it numerous times throughout his career.

July 9, 2010—After "The Bomb" gets people talking about whether or not Diddy was involved in Biggie Smalls murder, 50 Cent launches a petition against Diddy for the murder on Twitter, and called him out on Shade 45.

"Puffy is a b***h," 50 Cent says while on Shade 45. "You know how an ugly b***h surrounds herself with pretty girls? Well, he is the pretty b***h with the other girls around him. He will suck the life out of everyone he is around."

Additionally, 50 Cent launchs a petition dubbed "RIP BIG."

"Enough is enough," 50 writes in the petition. "Biggie's name should never have become Diddy's Black Card ... When was the last time Diddy really was biggin up his brother, not biggin up his bank?"

Nov. 21, 2014—Diddy and 50 Cent begin competing over vodka brands after the G-Unit leader secures a deal with Effen vodka. 50 tears into Diddy's Ciroq vodka on Instagram, calling it "puffy juice" amid other insults. French Montana then jumps to Diddy's defense a year later in 2015, clowning 50 on Instagram for his 2005 GQ cover. This causes 50 to retaliate by sharing a photo of French rolling around on the ground with Puff, insinuating French and Puff were homosexuals.

"What in the #EFFENVODKA world is going on in this picture man," 50 writes. "SOMETHINGS not right. #SMSAUDIO #FRIGO."

Jan. 9, 2018—In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God finally asks 50 Cent why he trolls Diddy so much. 50 had stopped by the show to promote his movie Den of Thieves.

"He doesn't even know that what he's saying is like, fruity," 50 Cent says, referring to Puff's Drink Champs interview from earlier that year. "He said something to Fabolous and he goes, 'yo, no, but me and you we need to party.' What are you talking about? What are you talking about? When people say that to me, I get a little uncomfortable. I get uncomfortable like he said something to me one time a long time ago at Chris Lighty's wedding. He told me he'd take me shopping. I looked at him like, 'what did you just say?' Let me move before I do something...that's what a guy says to a girl."

Oct. 4, 2023—During a stop on his Final Lap tour, 50 Cent explains that he avoids Diddy's parties because he's "uncomfortable" with Puff.

"That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties," 50 tells a roaring crowd. "Uh-uh. N***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F**k you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my muthaf**kin’ kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when s**t like that is going on."

Oct. 11, 2023—During another rant on his Final Lap tour, 50 Cent says Tupac is dead because of Diddy.

"I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” the entertainer says. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda s**t. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the s**t I been saying… It’s some crazy s**t on my mind. Maybe I said that s**t about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed."

As the allegations continue to pile up against Diddy, it seems people are finally starting to tune in to what 50 Cent has to say.