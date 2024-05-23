Cassie Breaks Silence on Diddy Assaults

Cassie breaks her silence following the recent release of a video showing Diddy assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Cassie Breaks Silence

On Thursday morning (May 23), Cassie shared a post on Instagram addressing the viral video that has been dominating headlines.

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the statement, which can be seen in full below, starts. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

She added, "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

Diddy Apologizes for Cassie Assault Incident

Last Friday (May 17), CNN released the video from 2016, which shows Diddy slamming and kicking Cassie in the hallway of the now-closed Los Angeles InterContinental Hotel, which mirrors an account detailed in Cassie's 2023 lawsuit filed against the disgraced record exec. After initially denying the claims, Puff issued an apology two days after the horrific video surfaced where he claimed he was at the "darkest times in his life" when the incident happened.

Despite the disturbing video, Diddy will not be charged for the beating as it occurred past the statute of limitations for assault in California. However, the damage to his reputation appears to be too much to recover from. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently revealed he is considering rescinding the key to the city Diddy was given last year. Several companies have already cut ties with the embattled exec.

Check out Cassie addressing the abusive relationship with Diddy below.

Read Cassie's Full Statement