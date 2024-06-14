Diddy's former bodyguard tells multiple stories of Cassie and Puff punching each other in the face in a new interview.

Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds Recalls Witnessing Violence Between Diddy and Cassie

On Thursday (June 13), VladTV released the latest installment in a lengthy interview series with Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds. In this edition of Bonds' tell-all conversation, he vividly recalls two particularly harrowing instances in which he claims to have seen Cassie punch Diddy during their tumultuous relationship, and vice versa. The ex-bodyguard also explains how he attempted to stop the violence many times to no avail.

"Her and Puff was fightin' and I broke it up again," Bonds explains in the video below as he recalls a heated argument while the three were driving in a Cadillac. "I put Puff in the front seat and I put Cassie in the back seat. He was just sitting there and I was like, 'Yo, y'all can't be actin' up like this, man,' and then Cassie had punched him in the face rightfully."

Roger then explains that while the melee within the vehicle ensued, bystanders began to take notice of what was going on. He also says he felt a certain sense of satisfaction that Cassie raised her hands to the disgraced hip-hop mogul. "She punched him in the face and I had the window open. People started pulling up, 'Oh, s**t, that's Diddy and Cassie in there fighting,' and I'm trying to roll the window up at the same time. In my mind, I was happy because I actually seen her fight back," he adds.

Bonds then explains that the fight continued when they arrived at Diddy's Los Angeles home. His story of this instance finishes with Cassie kicking Puff before the bodyguard was able to put a stop to the situation.

Later in the interview, Roger Bonds describes a separate occasion during which Diddy was the aggressor. He says Combs punched Cassie in the face this time and explains each of their reactions accordingly.

"He punched her in the face and it was almost like she was a little kid," Bonds recalls. "Like she was embarrassed that it happend. I looked at him, and when he know he does something wrong, Puff himself is like a little kid. He has a look on his face and then you know not to ask him about it."

Roger Bonds Speaks Out After Disturbing Footage Surfaces of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Roger Bonds describes the two violent instances as he continues to speak out regarding his time as Diddy's head of security. After incredibly disturbing footage surfaced last month that found Diddy brutally assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway, Bonds appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and explained that he has seen his fair share of similar situations.

"It didn't surprise me when I saw it because I've seen things of this nature before," Roger told Morgan regarding the assault footage. "I've gotten in between things of this nature before."

Watch the Roger Bonds interview with Vlad TV below to see the former bodyguard recall the instances in which he claims to have seen Combs and Cassie become increasingly violent toward each other.

Watch Diddy's Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds Say He Witnessed Cassie and Puff Punch Each Other in the Face