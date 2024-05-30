The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Voletta Wallace, isn't too pleased with Diddy's past abusive behavior. She wants to "slap the daylights" out of the disgraced business mogul for assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie.

Biggie's Mom Wants to Lay Hands on Diddy for Assaulting Cassie

On Thursday (May 30), Rolling Stone published an article with Voletta Wallace, who shared her opinion after seeing the disturbing footage that CNN obtained of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016.

The late rapper's mother expressed that she is so infuriated by the Harlem artist's bad choices that she wants to knock some sense into him. Wallace, whose son Biggie was signed to Diddy at Bad Boy Records, is taken aback by Diddy's reported acts of violence and sexual abuse because she thought highly of him.

"I hope that I see Sean one day, and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that," Wallace said. "Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed."

Elsewhere in the article, Wallace shared that the allegations against Diddy made her "sick to my stomach." Initially, she refused to believe that Diddy was capable of such wrongdoings. But after coming across the surveillance tape, Wallace's opinion about the rapper changed. She expressed that she wants Diddy to right his wrongs.

"I'm praying for Cassie," Wallace added. "I'm praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I've heard, but I've seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her."

The late rapper's mom's views on Diddy's violence toward Cassie follow Rolling Stone's exposé about the disgraced rap media mogul, which was published on Wednesday (May 29). Dozens of Diddy's former associates and employees were interviewed to get more insight into the ongoing list of lawsuits and federal investigation against him.

Video Shows Diddy Physically Harming Cassie

On May 17, CNN released footage from 2016 in which Diddy is seen viciously harming Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel. In the video, which can be seen below, Diddy runs after the singer as she walks briskly down a hallway in an attempt to leave. Once Diddy catches up with Cassie, he snatches her by the back of her neck and tosses her to the ground. Afterward, he kicks her multiple times before dragging her by the shirt.

Two days later, Diddy released a video in which he apologized for his "inexcusable behavior" and took responsibility for his past actions toward Cassie and others. He expressed that he'd sought professional help since then.

Watch the Disturbing Video of Diddy Physically Assaulting Cassie