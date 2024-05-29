Diddy’s Accusers to Be Brought Before a Federal Grand Jury – Report

Diddy's sordid past will reportedly be detailed by his accusers in front of a federal grand jury as a potential move to indict the 54-year-old rap mogul.

Diddy's Accusers Will Testify in Front of a Grand Jury

CNN has been at the forefront of breaking news surrounding Diddy's legal issues over the last few weeks. After obtaining the video earlier this month in which Diddy was shown beating former girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016, today (May 29), the news outlet reveals that possible witnesses have been notified by federal investigators that they could testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City.

Sources say witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony due to the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) continuing to gather evidence and question other sources of information. HSI has reportedly shared that the investigation into Diddy continues, but declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury.

The move comes as a potential plan by the U.S. Justice Department to indict Diddy. A grand jury hearing from the victims who filed civil lawsuits against him would be an important step toward justice in the government's ongoing investigation. There are seven lawsuits in total alleging rape, sexual assault and violence, among other crimes—Cassie's suit was settled a day after filing.

Back in March, Homeland Security raided two homes owned by the Bad Boy Records founder. Numerous videos showed Homeland Security with weapons drawn moving into the house and placing numerous individuals in handcuffs. Two of the hip-hop superstar's sons, Justin and King, were put in cuffs. The residences, located in Los Angeles and Miami, were raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation involving Diddy. Electronics and weapons were allegedly seized from the home.

Following the release of the 2016 video in which Diddy is seen beating Cassie in a hotel, speculation arose that the footage was obtained from one of Diddy's homes during the raid.

CNN also reports that federal investigators are now in possession of video footage taken inside Diddy's homes. The investigators have reportedly contacted individuals that appear in the seized videos. One person, in addition to the accusers who filed lawsuits against Diddy, is a male sex worker. That person has allegedly been brought in for questioning. The HSI investigation was initially based on sex trafficking, but now the scope of the investigation has been widened to include money laundering and illegal drugs.

Diddy's Tarnished Legacy Includes Seven Lawsuits Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Diddy's reputation as a successful hip-hop businessman and artist is now overshadowed by accusations of rape, sexual assault, drugging and violence, which have come to light following Cassie's lawsuit filed last November. There are seven lawsuits against him, including the settled Cassie suit. The legal filings were made between 2023 and this year.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. Liza Gardner, initially listed as Jan Doe, accuses Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and one of her friends in 1990 or 1991. She alleges Diddy choked her. Another Jane Doe sued Diddy for allegedly participating in gang-raping her when she was 17 years old in 2003. She insists former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre and third unidentified man were part of the assault.

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accuses Diddy of sexual harassment and sexual assault during the time they worked on the rapper's The Love Album: Off the Grid in 2023. Model Crystal McKinney claims Diddy drugged her and made her perform oral sex on him while she was intoxicated. April Lampros, a former student at New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, sued Diddy for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleges he drugged and sexually assaulted her several times between 1995 and 1998.

The victims in these cases could very well be brought in front of a grand jury if the reported plan by federal investigators comes to fruition. The details from their accusations, in addition to other witnesses, like the male sex worker seen on video seized by the feds, could be heard in court. Ordinary citizens comprise a grand jury and vote on whether to criminally charge a suspect. The process is an investigative tool used by prosecutors to also subpoena documents and witnesses.

If Diddy's accusers get in front of a grand jury, this means the case has moved beyond the preliminary stage where investigators have assessed the belief crimes have been committed. It's a sign of serious legal ramifications to come if the game's once respected music industry leader faces a judge and jury.

