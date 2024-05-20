New York City Mayor Eric Adams Is Considering Taking Back Diddy’s Key to the City

Video footage of Diddy brutally assaulting former girlfriend Cassie may result in the revocation of Puff's key to his hometown.

Diddy Could Lose His Key to New York City

During an interview with local New York City news outlet PIX11 on Monday (May 20), New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared his thoughts on the vicious hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that emerged online last Friday (May 17), which shows Diddy beating, kicking and grabbing Cassie by her neck. Mayor Adams stated that New York City has not rescinded a key to the city before, but the committee is looking into the next steps to presumably take this action.

"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," Mayor Adams began. "And the committee and the team, we've never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be."

When asked if he is in fact considering taking back Diddy's honor, Mayor Adams replied: "We are taking everything under analysis and the team will come back to me with final determination."

Diddy was honored with the key to New York City last September. If his honor is rescinded, he will join R. Kelly, whose key to the city from Baton Rouge, La. was taken back from him in 2021 following his sex trafficking conviction.

Read More: Joe Budden Explains Removing Segment on Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Companies Distance Themselves From Diddy

Diddy's key to New York City being revoked could be the onset of many individuals, companies and organizations distancing themselves from him following the shocking video footage coming out. Shortly after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Puff back in November, where she accused him of rape, sexual assault and details numerous horrific encounters with Diddy, he stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV. This past March, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security for allegations of sex trafficking. According to Variety, at least 18 companies have cut ties with Puff, including the e-commerce website Empower Global and Capital Preparatory Schools in Harlem.

Former Bad Boy Entertainment rapper-turned-political figure Shyne has also denounced his relationship with Diddy.

Read More: Conservative Pundit Candace Owens Claims Diddy Is a Fed Asset

Diddy Apologizes for Horrific Video of Him Assaulting Cassie

Yesterday afternoon (May 19), Diddy issued an apology via Instagram for the shocking and disturbing video footage. Puff noted that he was in a dark place and had hit rock bottom at the time the video was captured.

"I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

Diddy will not be charged with the beating due to it occurring past the statute of limitations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. Diddy has not yet spoken on these recent developments. However, he was spotted taking a stroll outside his Miami home on Sunday afternoon.

See the video of Mayor Eric Adams saying he's considering rescinding Diddy's key to the city below.

Watch Mayor Eric Adams Talk About the Diddy Assault Video