Shyne Denounces Diddy’s ‘Repugnant Behavior’ for Assaulting Cassie

Shyne is putting his support behind Cassie as he denounces the "repugnant behavior" shown by Diddy in a leaked video that captures the rap mogul assaulting his former girlfriend.

On Sunday (May 19), Shyne released a statement on his Instagram page that condemns Diddy's acts of violence against Cassie. The politician, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives, insists there is "no place for violence against women."

"I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine," Shyne's statement reads. "There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior. My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs."

Last Friday (May 17), CNN obtained a 2016 video in which Diddy is seen physically assaulting Cassie by dragging and kicking her outside an elevator in a Los Angeles hotel. Prior to the incident, Cassie left the room she and Diddy, her then-boyfriend, were staying in with her belongings while walking barefoot. The Bad Boy Records founder chased after her in nothing but a towel, and when he reached the area she was in, began to attack her.

Diddy has since released an apology following the release of the video, which may have been taken from the hip-hop veteran's home during the raids by Homeland Security this past March. "I was f**ked up," he said in part. "I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy last November. The singer accused him of rape, acts of violence, in addition to mental and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship. In the court documents, Cassie detailed the incident that was captured on the 2016 video.

Shyne and Diddy Have a Rocky History

Diddy signed Shyne to Bad Boy in the late 1990s, ahead of his 2000 self-tilted debut album. A year before his LP dropped, the two men were at Club New York in New York City in 1999, when a shooting broke out. The former rapper says he was the fall guy for the incident, which led to him being deported to Belize and ultimately damaged his rap career.

On Dec. 27, 1999, Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and Shyne and his girlfriend at the time Monay Hawkins, went to Club New York. Shots were fired after an altercation between members in the Bad Boy crew and a man named Matthew "Scar" Allen. Three people were left injured, including Natania Reuben, who was shot in the face. Reuben claims Diddy is the person who shot her. Shyne was arrested and charged with the shooting. He served nearly 10 years for the crime and was released in 2009. Diddy was also arrested on weapons charges.

