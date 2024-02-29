Woman Shot in Face During Infamous Shyne Club Shooting Continues to Insist Diddy Is Person Who Shot Her

The woman who was shot in the face during the infamous Club New York shooting in 1999 involving Shyne and Diddy is continuing to insist the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is the one who shot her.

Natania Reuben Speaks Out

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Natania Reuben shared a post on social media, addressing the 25-year-old incident, in the wake of Diddy's latest lawsuit. Specifically, she brought up the part of the lawsuit where plaintiff Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claims Diddy told him he shot up the club that night and let Shyne take the blame.

"Let me tell you why that is of utmost importance to me," Reuben says in the video below. "Because I am the woman he shot in the face in that Dec. 27, 1999 Club New York shooting. I have told everyone ad nauseam since then, even the surgeon who did the surgery to take the bullet—I got shot in my face with a 9 mm hollow-point bullet called a cop killer."

She continued: "I literally told everyone and never changed what I said. I watched him. I got [shot] in the face. I watched him fire the gun. I've said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery...testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under [anesthesia], I was screaming, 'Puffy [shot] me in the face.'...Everybody knew he did it, but he paid off the club bouncer...and all these other people to hide the video. That's his MO."

The Infamous Club New York Shooting

On Dec. 27, 1999, Shyne and his then-girlfriend Monay Hawkins, and Diddy and his girlfriend at the time Jennifer Lopez, went to Club New York in Manhattan for a holiday celebration. Following an altercation between the Bad Boy camp and a man named Matthew "Scar" Allen, shots were fired and three people, including Reuben, were left injured. While Shyne was charged with the shooting, Diddy was also arrested on weapons charges.

Following a trial, in which both men had separate legal representation, Shyne was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment, but found not guilty of attempted murder, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Despite witnesses saying they saw Shyne and Diddy shooting in the club that night, Diddy was acquitted. In 2009, Shyne was released from prison and deported to Belize.

See video of Natania Reuben insisting Diddy shot her during the 1999 Club New York shooting below.

