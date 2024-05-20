Diddy Seen in Public for First Time Since Video of Him Assaulting Cassie Leaked

Diddy was recently spotted in public for the first time since the video leaked of him savagely assaulting Cassie.

Diddy Spotted on Walk

Diddy has been the talk of the internet since CNN exposed video of the rap mogul viciously beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. On Sunday afternoon (May 19), shortly after putting out an apology on social media, Diddy was spotted walking around his Miami neighborhood. In the video, which can be seen below, Diddy is accompanied by two men as he takes a slow stroll up his block. He initially holds his hands up appearing to block photogs from taking photos. However, as he gets closer, he appears more cordial.

When asked multiple questions by the paparazzo including how Diddy's doing, the embattled rap mogul gives a thumbs up. He follows that up by throwing up an L and saying "love" upon further questioning.

Diddy Apologizes After Assault Video Leaks

Earlier on Sunday, Diddy put out a video apologizing for his actions in the leaked footage, which shows him punching and kicking Cassie multiple times in the hallway of the Los Angeles InterContinental Hotel in 2016. The incident mirrors an account Cassie detailed in her November of 2023 lawsuit against Diddy where she accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse. Diddy settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount a day later despite proclaiming his innocence.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said in his apology video.

"I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

It is unclear if Diddy's associates and corporate partners will have the same mercy. Some people have speculated the release of the video means the end of Diddy's career. Though Diddy's name might be tarnished, he will avoid criminal prosecution. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office recently announced it will not act on the incident because it has passed the statute of limitations.

Read More: Joe Budden Defends Decision to Edit Out Podcast Segment on Diddy Assaulting Cassie Video

See the video of Diddy spotted in public for the first time since the video of him assaulting Cassie leaked below.

Watch Diddy Taking a Walk