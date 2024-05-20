Conservative Pundit Candace Owens Wants Diddy to Admit to 1999 Club Shooting, Blowing Up Kid Cudi’s Car and Other Alleged Wrongdoings

Conservative pundit Candace Owens is not holding her tongue when it comes to Diddy. Following a surveillance video leaking in which he was caught assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie, Owens wants the hip-hop mogul to admit to other alleged crimes he's committed in the past related to The Notorious B.I.G., Kid Cudi and Shyne.

Candace Owens Wants Diddy to Admit His Alleged Roles in Past Crimes

Never one to shy away from voicing her opinion, Candace Owens wants Diddy to come clean following the release of the assault video last week. On Sunday (May 19), she went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to dig into Diddy's past allegations following the release of his apology video for attacking Cassie.

"Great to hear you're sorry, Diddy," she tweeted. "Now do Biggie, plus the guy you *allegedly* shot in that bathroom, plus Kid Cudi's car you *allegedly* blew up: And whoever you were *allegedly* shooting at in the nightclub with J-Lo. For starters."

Candace is referring to the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997, the claim made by Cassie in her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy that he blew up Kid Cudi's car in 2012, and the 1999 Club New York shooting that left three people injured, which Shyne was arrested for and served nearly 10 years in prison as a result.

Some rap fans believe Diddy is connected to Biggie's death. From conversations on social media to Reddit forums to documentaries, there are plenty of people who have raised questions about the Bad Boy Records founder possibly having something to do with the late Brooklyn MC's murder. Clearly, Candace Owens is among those who believe Diddy was responsible in some way for the drive-by shooting that took The Notorious B.I.G.'s life on March 13, 1997.

Candace insists that Diddy is a federal informant, which is the reason why he has not been arrested for any of the crimes he's been accused of. According to Owens, Ye "tried to tell everyone" about Diddy. During a Drink Champs interview in 2023, Ye called someone a "f**king fed," after naming people like Meek Mill and Diddy. Ye claimed neither men would help him get the address to the Kardashians home where his daughter was. Though Ye didn't specifically call Diddy an informant, it's assumed he was referring to him.

Read More: Diddy Seen in Public for First Time Since Video of Him Assaulting Cassie Leaked

Check out Candace Owens' tweet insisting Diddy fess up below.

See Candace Owens' Tweet Going at Diddy

See Diddy's Apology for Assaulting Cassie