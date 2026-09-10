Central Cee and Kid Cudi Get Their Hands on the New iPhone Duo

Both Central Cee and Kid Cudi have gotten their hands on the new iPhone Duo before it hits stores.

On Wednesday (Sept. 9), Apple introduced their first foldable phone during an event at their Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Both rappers were in attendance, and in posts to their respective social media accounts, Cee tested out the updated camera while Cudi pulled up his track "Mr. Rager" in the Music app.

"@apple thank you guys for having me!!! First keynte was lit," Cudi wrote with his post.

The book-style phone unfolds into a larger, iPad-like screen for apps, videos, games and multitasking before folding back down to a pocket-friendly size. According to Apple, the interior display is the largest the company has ever put in an iPhone, measuring 50 percent larger than the new iPhone 18 Pro Max display and 80 percent larger than the one on the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple Pencil support also lets users write, sketch and mark up documents directly on the larger screen.

The phone comes with an AI-integrated Siri as well, which can use personal context, understand things displayed on the screen, search your apps and more.

The iPhone Duo will be available in two colors, Star White and Night Sky, on Oct. 23 and is expected to start at $1,999 with 256GB of storage. Pre-sale begins on Oct. 16.

Check out Central Cee and Kid Cudi's posts with the new iPhone Duo below.

Watch Central Cee and Kid Cudi With the New iPhone Duo

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