50 Cent Says Black Men Identify With Donald Trump Because They Have RICO Charges

50 Cent is under the impression that Black men will identify with Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

50 Cent Weighs In on Election

On Wednesday (June 5), 50 Cent made a surprise visit to Capitol Hill where he advocated for Black entrepreneurs ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. During his appearance, CBS News caught up with the media mogul and asked his thoughts about the race. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion asked the rapper specifically, "What do you see as significant for African American men in this election?"

"I see them identifying with Trump," 50 Cent responded in the video below while flanked by Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump.

When asked to expound on his answer, Fif replied, "Because they got RICO charges," referencing Trump being charged with racketeering in Georgia last August.

50 Cent's Political Views

50 Cent said in the CBS interview that he hasn't decided what candidate will get his vote this year. In 2020, he urged citizens to vote for Trump after seeing Joe Biden's tax plan. He then walked back the comments. He later claimed he turned down a $1 million offer from the Trump administration to attend Trump's inauguration.

Fif has been very opinionated about politics recently. In January, he was vocal about California's decision to give immigrants living illegally free health care. In February, he spoke with New York Mayor Eric Adams after questioning Adams' proposal to give pre-paid debit cards to migrant workers. Last month, he called out New York Governor Kathy Hochul for claiming that Black children from the Bronx don't know the word computer.

