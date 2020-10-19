50 Cent Says “Vote for Trump” After Seeing Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

50 Cent has revealed who he is voting for in the upcoming presidential election.

On Monday (Oct. 19), 50 Cent endorsed President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election after seeing Joe Biden's proposed tax rates for several states. In a post he shared on his Instagram account, Fif explained his frustrations with the Democratic presidential candidate, who appears to be seeking to increase taxes for New York City, New York State, New Jersey and California taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year.

"👀WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway," 50, who is from Queens, N.Y., wrote in his Instagram caption. "‍🏃‍♂️💨I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind.😤. "

According to CNBC, higher earning residents in California, New York City and New Jersey are looking at a combined state and local income tax rate of at least 60 percent. Those living in New York State could face a rate of 58 percent. However, those who make less than $400,000 in those states, would receive tax cuts under Biden's proposed plan.

Since 50 is a multimillionaire, it's easy to assume that him watching his money flow quickly into the pockets of Uncle Sam could have swayed his decision.

On another note, Trump is known for creating tax breaks that benefit billionaires. The current President of the United States also recently came under fire after tax returns released by The New York Times revealed that the 74-year-old public figure only paid $750 in taxes in 2017.

This, however, isn't the first time Fif has expressed his fondness for Trump. Back in April, 50 Cent told fans he was in favor of Trump after the president encouraged Americans to ingest disinfectant to fight the coronavirus.

The rapper's endorsement of Trump was met with mixed reviews. "50 Cent can go fuck himself for choosing his personal wealth over the health of the nation What a selfish piece of shit," one angry Twitter user wrote.

Another sided with the rhymer's reason to vote for the Republican figurehead. "50 Cent has endorsed Trump because he doesn't want Biden to take over half his earnings in taxes. The Left of course treats this as some kind of frivolous reason to vote a certain way, but these are the sorts of things actual adults care about," the person tweeted.

50 Cent began trending on social media tonight after he vocalized his support for Trump and some of the reactions can be found below.