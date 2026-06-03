Rick Ross Insists He’s the B.O.A.T. – Biggest of All Time

Rick Ross is the biggest for sure, but he insists he's the B.O.A.T. — Biggest of All Times.

On Tuesday (June 2), Ricky Rozay hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself cooling off in what appears to be in his spacious pool at his mansion in Miami. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Maybach Music Group honcho looks into the camera and brags about being the biggest.

"I'm the B.O.A.T., the biggest of all time, baby," he says. "The B.O.A.T.," he adds before lifting up his hand with his index finger raised to show that he's No. 1.

Boat talk aside, Ross is definitely doing big things.

Last month, the Miami bawse released his third life advice book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, which details how the rap veteran maintains his creative fire when it comes to music and other business endeavors. Additionally, Ross will host his 5th Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on June 13 at his 322-acre luxury estate he dubbed "The Promise Land" in Fayetteville, Ga.

And if that's not all, Rick Ross will hit the road later this month on his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour, where he will perform in its entirety his 2006 debut album Port of Miami, which features his classic hit, "Hustlin'."

Undoubtedly, Rick Ross is the biggest hustler.

Watch Rick Ross Proclaim He's the B.O.A.T. (Biggest of All Time)

See Rick Ross' Tour Dates for His Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour

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