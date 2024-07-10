Rick Ross and The Game Trade Jabs After Rozay Clowns Game for Allegedly Being Close to Losing His Home

Rick Ross and The Game trade jabs after Ross clowns Game for allegedly being close to losing his home to pay Priscilla Rainey, a woman who Game owes millions.

Rick Ross and Game Trade Shots on Social Media

On Wednesday (July 10), Rick Ross took a moment to clown The Game on Instagram. AllHipHop reported that the California rapper could potentially lose his home in order to pay Priscilla Rainey a $7 million judgment stemming from her 2015 sexual battery lawsuit against Game. Rozay seemed to be thrilled by this news and reacted by resharing the AllHipHop article along with a GIF of a man dancing in a banana hammock and a money gun firing off.

Game didn't take too kindly to Ross' trolling, and reacted by posting a screenshot on his Instagram Story of a DM he had sent Ross in response.

"Since we @'n ni**as," Game captioned the screenshot. "Here you go b**ch!"

Game had written back to Ross in the screenshot and clowned him for his weight.

"Even if I lost my house, which I'm not..you still gonna be a fat b**ch ni**a!!!!!" Game wrote. "That Ozempic gone kill you before the Twinkies do h*e a*s ni**a."

Ross appeared to respond again on his Instagram Story, though it wasn't entirely clear.

"One thing, man, if your money ain’t right, man, you gotta plan years and years and years and years and years ahead," Ross said in a video. "That’s why you hustle, right? You hustle hard, you hustle wise. Can’t be an emotional square lame ni**a ‘cause ni**as is gonna sit back and toast. Toast! I mean they can’t wait to toast to your demise."

Game Might Lose Home to Pay Priscilla Rainey

According to AllHipHop, Priscilla Rainey reportedly served The Game and his manager Wack 100 in June in hopes of seizing the Game's house in Calabasas, Calif. Both men were listed at the same address, and Rainey accused Game of transferring the deed to the home over to Wack so she couldn't seize the home.

The Game currently owes Rainey $7 million after Rainey filed suit against him in August of 2015. Rainey was seeking $10 million after she claimed Game sexually assaulted her during what she thought was a required after-hours date for the rapper's VH1 reality show She Got Game. She alleged that the "Hate It Or Love It" hitmaker got drunk and high, and forced "his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks."

Following the judgment in 2016, Game insisted he'd never pay Rainey and denied all allegations against him. In 2022, Rainey claimed she hired a private investigator in order to help collect the judgment.

As for Game and Rick Ross, they've been at odds ever since Game dissed Rozay on his song "Freeway's Revenge" back in May.

See Rick Ross and Game trade jabs below.

See Rick Ross and The Game Trade Jabs on Instagram