Rick Ross Arrested for Allegedly Choking and Slapping Ex-Girlfriend

Rick Ross has been arrested for allegedly choking and slapping his ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday morning (Oct. 1), less than a week after the rapper's former partner, Jazzma Kendrick, made abuse allegations online, Rozay was arrested in Miami after reportedly turning himself in. The South Florida rapper has been charged with battery and battery by strangulation, according to arrest records obtained by XXL.

TMZ reports Kendrick called the police on Tuesday (Sept. 29) and told them Ross had been violent with her during an incident on Aug. 28. Kendrick claims Ross became enraged over a photo she was tagged in on social media and accused her of being in another relationship when things got physical. He allegedly punched her in the chest several times, choked her and slammed her against a wall. Ross is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Rick Ross' attorney, Steve Sadow, has released the following statement to TMZ regarding the arrest: "William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear. The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross' team for comment.

Rozay's arch-nemesis 50 Cent has already weighed in on the news. Sharing Ross' mugshot on Instagram, Fif captioned the post "LOL ARRESTED."

See Rick Ross' Mugshot and 50 Cent Reaction

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