Rick Ross Insists He Is Totally Innocent of the ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against Him After Arrest for Battery by Strangulation

Rick Ross denies the allegations that he choked and slapped his ex-girlfriend following his arrest for battery by strangulation earlier today.

On Thursday (Oct. 1), Ross hopped on his Instagram Story upon being released from jail and declared his innocence.

"OK, first and foremost, I am totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against myself," he said. "I repeat, I am totally innocent with these fabricated allegations made against myself. Now I have an amazing team and they're such an amazing team and I am totally confident that these fabricated allegations will be laid to rest."

After promoting his shows this weekend and his latest music video, Ross added, "I'm bigger than Justin Bieber so I expect when the weather clears that the helicopter should be flying over my mansion. I feel like recording some music."

Earlier this morning, Rozay was arrested in Miami after reportedly turning himself in. TMZ reports his ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick called the police on Tuesday (Sept. 29) and told them Ross had been violent with her during an incident on Aug. 28. Kendrick claims Ross became enraged over a photo she was tagged in on social media and accused her of being in another relationship when things got physical. He allegedly punched her in the chest several times, choked her and slammed her against a wall.

Kendrick first made the allegations online the day before calling the police.

Video released from Ross' hearing shows his attorney, Steve Sadow, asking for a quick release because of his client's celebrity stature. Judge Mindy S. Glazer appeared unmoved, responding to Ross directly, "I have no idea who you are, except for somebody here in the court who's going to be treated fairly just like everybody else here."

He was soon released on a $5,000 bond.

Sadow released the following statement to TMZ regarding the arrest: "William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear. The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

Watch Ross declare his innocence below.

Watch Rick Ross Declare His Innocence

Watch Rick Ross During His Hearing

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