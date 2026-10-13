50 Cent Says His Beef With Rick Ross Is Just for Entertainment Since Rozay Is a Cop

50 Cent says his long-standing feud with Rick Ross is just for entertainment since Rozay is a cop.

In an interview with The Crew Has It podcast, which premiered on Tuesday (Oct. 13) on YouTube, 50 was asked to rank his favorite beefs, and the subject of Rick Ross came up. The New York rapper revealed that his decades-long beef with Rozay is just for entertainment purposes, and it couldn't get serious because the Miami rapper is in law enforcement.

"I tell you the most difficult beef to have… It's when the person you're beefing with is law enforcement," Fif said with a gleaming smile on his face. "You can't do much. They are sworn in under oath."

"When it [gets] hot, they're just going to tell, bro. Trust me on that one, man," he continued.

50 added that he trolls Ross just for fun.

"No, he's funny [laughter] because it's like, that's all entertainment to me," he explained. "That part, because it's a cop to me. Once the person is sworn in, when you serious get into it, then it's not going to turn into, you know."

Fif was referencing Rozay's past work history as a prison guard. In 2018, old pictures of Ross graduating as a 19-year-old officer for the Department of Corrections were leaked online from documents provided by DoC representative Jo Ellyn Rackleff. According to the documents, Ross was hired as a correction officer in December of 1995 before stepping down from his role at the South Florida Reception Center located in Dade County in June of 1997.

Ever since the public release of those records, 50 Cent has hilariously trolled Rick Ross on social media. Their beef dates all the way back to 2009 when 50 introduced to the world Tia Kemp, the mother of Ross' son, who was planning to publish a tell-all memoir about her life with the Miami rhymer. Ross countered by addressing Fif as "Curly," a nickname he says people called him in the South.

Check out 50 Cent explaining his long-standing feud with Rick Ross at the 36-minute mark below.

Watch 50 Cent's Interview With The Crew Has It Podcast

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