Woman Who Accused The Game of Sexual Assault Wins New Judgment Against Him to Pay Her $7 Million She’s Owed

A woman who accused The Game of sexual assault has secured a second victory in her quest to collect a $7 million judgment against the rapper.

In court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by XXL, The Game's sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey has accused the rapper of creating shell companies in an effort to avoid paying a $7 million judgment. According to the paperwork, Rainey and The Game's manager Cash Jones (aka Wack 100) testified at a hearing about the matter on Dec. 13, but The Game did not appear.

Rainey alleges in her complaint that The Game, born Jaceyon Taylor, stepped down as manager of JTT Holdings and transferred the company to Wack 100. The suit alleges that JTT Holdings transferred the deed to Wack exclusively. Therefore, it prevented Rainey from securing The Game's property so it could be used to pay off the judgment.

During the trial, Wack denied any wrongdoing, stating the home was transferred to him as payment for a debt owed by The Game.

Additionally, Rainey stated in her complaint that she has only received $500,000 of the $7 million owed to her.

Rainey's latest victory in her court battle comes after she hired a private investigator to help collect the remaining $7 million judgment she won against The Game. She was awarded as part of her sexual assault lawsuit against Compton, Calif. rhymer in 2016. In her 2015 lawsuit, she alleged that The Game sexually assaulted her repeatedly during filming of his reality show, She's Got Game.

Rainey informed the courts in September of 2022 that she had hired a P.I. after attempting to serve the Drillmatic rapper with court papers at his home or usual place of business on several occasions over the past year without much success.

XXL has reached out to Priscilla Rainey's attorney for comment.

