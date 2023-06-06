Someone parachuted from a plane into Rick Ross' yard at his second annual Car and Bike Show, and instead of getting angry, Ross is seeking the footage and kindly requesting anyone with it to share it with him.

Despite encountering a minor roadblock regarding the possibility of his Car and Bike Show taking place, "Aston Martin Music" rapper Rozay proceeded with the festivities. On Monday (June 5), Rick Ross hopped on social media to share a clip in which he requests the video capturing the moment a parachutist landed on his Atlanta-area estate.

Rick Ross Simply Wants to See the Footage

In the clip, Ross explains, "And the one request I have is someone send me the footage of the gentleman parachuting out of the plane that landed in the backyard during the car show."

Ross continues adding, "Now I said to myself, please, please don't arrest the parachuter! No, I don't know them. The only thing I don't like about it is he didn't tell me what time to expect him jumping out of the godd**n plane and landed in my backyard."

Rick Ross Misses Parachutist Landing in His Backyard

Da Boss went on to explain that he wasn't able to witness the moment the man, who jumped out of the plane with a parachute, landed. He shared, "By the time I ran back there, they were already dragging him... you feel me? And he had a huge smile on his face. I said, 'Please, please, please, don't press charges.'"

In the same clip, Ross promptly informs viewers that jumping the gates to enter his car show is prohibited, making it clear by stating, "Now, if anybody jumps the gate in the future, I will do you dirty. But if you parachute, just let me know what time you're jumping, baby."

Who Attended Rick Ross' Second Annual Car and Bike Show?

Despite the internet joking and speculation that DJ Envy was parachuting in, Rick Ross had a lineup of special guests at his second car show. Notably, Meek Mill and Gucci Mane delivered performances. The event also saw the presence of other notable rappers such as Gunplay, Lil Baby and Tyler, The Creator.

