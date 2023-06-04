Rick Ross Has a Rodeo, Performances From Meek Mill and Gucci Mane at His Car Show

Despite neighbors' attempts to shut it down, Rick Ross' 2nd annual Car & Bike Show went off without a hitch. Ross had a rodeo and a concert performance featuring Meek Mill and Gucci Mane at his car show.

Rick Ross' Car Show Was a Success

On Saturday (June 3), Rick Ross held his 2nd annual Car & Bike Show on his spacious property, aka The Promise Land, in Fayette County, Ga. According to WSB-TV, the car show was a complete success. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb told the news channel that an estimated 6,000 people attended the festivities.

"Everything has run very well considering the amount of people and the small traffic ways we have here, and it’s because [Ross] hired a good team," he said.

On social media, photos and videos from the event reveal that Ross put on various activities for attendees at the car show. Aside from classic cars, there was a rodeo at his event. In one clip, a cowboy rides a wild bull and holds on for dear life. Eventually, the bull throws him into the air and the cowboy falls hard to the ground.

Later in the evening, Ross performed for the crowd and brought out his former Maybach Music Group artist Meek Mill. The Philadelphia rapper performed "I'm a Boss" and, of course, his 2012 anthemic song, "Dreams and Nightmares." Afterward, fellow Atlanta rhymer Gucci Mane graced the stage and rocked the mic as well.

Despite Ross' Car & Bike Show going off without a hitch, some neighbors still don't want it in their community.

"I don’t care if it went smoothly," neighbor John E. Jones told WSB-TV. "This community is no place for a commercial event of this size and magnitude."

Congratulations to Rick Ross on another successful car show. You can see more photos and videos from the event below.

Check Out Photos and Videos From Rick Ross' 2nd Annual Car Show Below