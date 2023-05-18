Rick Ross Claims He’s Running for Mayor in Georgia

Rick Ross is ready to make some changes in his town after county officials denied the permit for his upcoming second annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show and concert. Now, he's claiming he wants to run for office.

On Wednesday (May 17), Rick Ross went on Instagram to react to news that the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission is trying to stop him from holding his car show on his 235-acre Fayetteville, Ga. estate. Rozay was adamant that the show must go on as planned on June 3. He also announced his plans to run for mayor.

"I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor," Rick Ross told his IG followers. "That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville."

He continued, "I need to know that ‘cause we gon' become that. We gon' make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon' give some people opportunities, we gon' give some people raises and, of course, we gon' have to clean some people out."

Despite holding the inaugural Rick Ross Car and Bike Show on his Promise Land estate last May, the rapper's neighbors petitioned the event this year, citing traffic issues caused by the first event. County officials sided with Ross' neighbors, noting the event "is not in compliance with Fayette County Zoning Ordinance."

The ruling doesn't appear to be stopping Rick Ross' plans. His attorneys recently responded to city officials' permit denial saying Rozay's team had addressed all concerns previous to the denial and the event will go on as planned.

See Rick Ross' Pitch for Becoming the Mayor Below