Rick Ross Is Adamant His Car Show Is Still Happening Despite County Officials Denying Permit

The show must go on. Rick Ross is adamant his second annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show is still happening despite county officials denying his permit for the event.

On Tuesday (May 16), Rick Ross hopped on Instagram with a message after news broke that his car and bike show scheduled to take place at his sprawling Atlanta area estate on June 3 is in jeopardy of being cancelled or relocated.

"I just parked the pink Cadillac out here. We getting ready, June 3 it’s going down, it can’t be stopped for nothing," Rozay said in the Instagram Story clip. In another clip, he notes the event is on private property and guests are "privately invited," possibly tipping his hand as to the loophole he will try to use to make the event happen.

On Wednesday morning (May 17), Rick Ross doubled down with an Instagram post that shows an old school car posted in front of his mansion.

"The show goes on ... See you Saturday, June 3 The Promise Land," the words above the photo read.

Following a petition to stop the event by his Fayette County, Ga. neighbors, the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission denied the permit on May 16, citing the event "is not in compliance with Fayette County Zoning Ordinance."

According to documents obtained by XXL, the inaugural event was allowed, "as a Conditional Use in the A-R Zoning District and characterizing the event as a horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair."

Following complaints from neighbors about the traffic woes caused by the event, county officials looked deeper and determined "any decision to allow the 2022 event to move forward as a conditional use in the A-R Zoning District was made outside of the scope of authority of the then acting Director of Planning & Zoning/ Zoning Administrator."

This year's event is slated to feature live performances from Gucci Mane and Rick Ross, himself.