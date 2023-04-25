Rick Ross Offers Journalist Don Lemon a Job at Wingstop After Don Was Fired From CNN

Rick Ross is offering Don Lemon a 9-5 at Wingstop after the veteran TV journalist was recently fired from CNN.

On Monday (April 24), Rick Ross weighed in on the trending news of Don Lemon being fired from CNN after nearly two decades on the job. In a video uploaded to Rozay's Instagram Story (below), he proposed a different job direction for Lemon.

"It's the biggest boss in the game, Ricky Rozay," the MMG rapper starts the video. "I just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don. But guess what? The brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop. For some reason, I believe you know what you doing with them lemon pepper wings. Send over your resume...I'ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother."

Rick Ross owns around 30 Wingstop franchises, with the rapper often shouting out the company in raps and on social media, as well as using situations like these to hilariously plug his product. Last August, Ross was fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for violations at multiple Wingstop locations. He later addressed the issue on social media.

Don Lemon was unceremoniously fired from CNN after 17 years with the network on Monday. The move came after allegations of mistreating female coworkers and controversial on-air comments. Lemon claimed he was blindsided by the news in a statement he released via Twitter on Monday. CNN, however, has refuted the claims.

Rick Ross wasn't the only celebrity whose comments on the Don Lemon firing went viral. Former president Donald Trump also weighed in on Don Lemon's ouster.

See Video of Rick Ross Offering Fired CNN Journalist Don Lemon a Job at Wingstop Below