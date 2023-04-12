Rick Ross Hangs on for Dear Life While Being Towed on Water Tube – Watch

Rick Ross is currently living it up on vacay in Jamaica. He recently shared video of himself hanging on for dear life while being towed on a water tube in the ocean.

Rozay has been documenting his trip to the Caribbean for the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival at Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios. On Tuesday (April 11), he shared video of himself indulging in some water sports. Except Rick Ross looks more frightened than fired up to be cruising on an inflatable craft at high speeds out in the open water. In the clip (below), Ross is with two other men on the craft, which is speeding through the water and bouncing dangerously on top of the waves. The Richer Than I Ever Been rapper is hanging on for dear life, and he refuses to relinquish his death grip on the handles of the float. The Miami rhymer doesn't even lift his head up as the bumpy ride clearly has him a little rattled.

On Sunday (April 9), Rick Ross shared a video from the Jamaica trip where he interacted with two fans who hilariously mistook him for Drake. Even Champagne Papi got a kick out of the video on social media.

Rick Ross has a penchant for sharing candid moments on social media that end up going viral. Last month, a video of Ross practicing his kickboxing skills with his trainer had the internet in stitches.

See Rick Ross Hanging on for Dear Life While Being Towed on a Water Tube Below