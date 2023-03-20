Rick Ross Addresses Recent Backlash From Neighbors Due to Wandering Buffaloes

Rick Ross has addressed the recent backlash from his neighbors over his wandering buffaloes.

In an Instagram Story that has since expired from Sunday (March 19), Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for alerting him that his buffaloes and cattle are wandering from his Fayetteville, Ga. compound, aka The Promise Land, and roaming the neighborhood. For one neighbor, she found his animals grazing in her yard and is deeply concerned.

"Everybody that wanted a statement and a response for my bulls, my cows [and] a couple of buffaloes that got away in the community, this is my response," he began. "I always return stray animals. Make sure to always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don't have a collar 'cause you know it's mines."

"So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it an apple. They're so kind and so peaceful," he continued. "Thank everybody for watching. Thank everybody for making sure all my animals got back into the Promise land...all my neighbors, Fayetteville, y'all the best, boss."

This is in response to a TMZ report, in which a neighbor told the outlet that she's upset that the rapper's buffaloes are always wandering in her yard. She's worried about the animals because her young kids are often playing outside. The neighbor claimed that she had confronted Ross about the problem but was met with pushback from the rapper's team. She also called the police but was told that it was a civil dispute and they couldn't take a report. You can watch the neighbor's video below.

In another video on Rozay's IG story, the Miami rhymer thanked TMZ for their report and reiterated that his buffaloes and cattle are gentle and won't harm any humans. He also has four horses and a bull living on his property.

Nevertheless, Rick Ross may need to build a tougher fence so his animals won't escape from his compound.

Watch Rick Ross Address the Backlash Over His Wandering Buffaloes Below

Watch Rick Ross Thank His Neighbor and TMZ For Reporting About His Wandering Buffaloes Below