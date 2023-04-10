Fans Mistake Rick Ross for Drake – Watch

Believe it or not, a couple of fans have mistaken Rick Ross for Drake.

On Sunday (April 9), Rick Ross hit up his famously hilarious Instagram Story to post various flicks and videos encapsulating his current voyage to Jamaica as he served as the headlining act for the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival at Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios. Among videos of his Easter feast, crowd footage from the festival stage and footage of the Miami rapper traveling around the island, Rick Ross shared one comical interaction he had with fans who actually thought he was Drake.

In the video posted below, Rick Ross can be seen holding the camera selfie style as he is joined by two seemingly ecstatic women. As soon as the footage starts, a knowingly sly Rozay asked the fans if they know who he is as Ross attempts to speak in his best version of a Jamaican accent.

"Listen do ya know me name?" Rick Ross asked as the two women confidently say that they are indeed familiar with Maybach Music Group's biggest boss. "What's my name?"

"Drake," the fans eagerly replied as Rick Ross attempted to keep a straight face.

As Rick Ross lets the ladies know that they are completely "incorrect," the thoroughly entertained "Stay Schemin" spitter declares that the apparent Drake fans should refer to him by a new moniker Ross has created for himself.

"My name is The Big Belly Rude Boy True Genius," Rick Ross says as he maintains his take on the inflections and speech patterns commonly used among Jamaicans.

After sharing a laugh with the two women without ever actually revealing his name, Rick Ross shared the video clip to his Instagram Story where he tagged his "Money in the Grave" partner in rhyme, Drake, along with the words, "@champagnepapi they need you in Jamaica."

In a comedic response, Drake re-shared the video of the fans mistaking Rick Ross for him to his own IG story.

"At least they know we identical twins," Drake replied to his frequent collaborator, who certainly looks nothing like the Toronto MC.

drake reacts to fans mistaking Rick Ross for him instagram story april 9 2023 champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Rick Ross' hysterical run-in with the two women isn't the first time fans from foreign lands have mistaken one rapper for another recently. Back at the tail-end of February, two fans similarly walked right up to DDG as he walked the streets of Milan, Italy with his girlfriend Halle Bailey only to ask him if he was Lil Baby.

Watch Fans Mistake Rick Ross for Drake in the Video Below