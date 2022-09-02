Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it.

In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.

"Quick story: Meek Mill brought NBA YoungBoy over to The Promise Land one night," he said at the 32-minute mark in the video below. "NBA YoungBoy had a small cat—I'm not sure what if—it felt like a little tiger okay..it looks like a tiger, okay. Some kind of way it ended up at the Promise Land, okay."

"Small tiger. I like tiger, the tiger liked me, it's NBA YoungBoy's tiger," he continued. "I went out of town for two weeks, came back fed the tiger, noticed the tiger nails were a little sharp, no problem. I like the tiger, the tiger likes me."

But Rozay soon realized that the baby tiger he once fell in love with is now becoming a full grown tiger and hard to manage.

"I go out of town, come back two weeks later, the tiger’s fucking nails are fucking...out of control," he said. "Everybody's scared to feed the fucking tiger. Now it's a tiger for real, it's growing, it's growing. Every time I come back it's different."

Ross said he tried to return YB's tiger to him but he couldn’t reach him. In the end, the Maybach Music Group honcho had to remove the tiger from the Promise Land.

"I love all kind of animals," he said. "But the tigers when they're small I love them but once they start growing...yeah, two months say I believe I may have kept the little tiger maybe two months and then we had to make some changes."

Currently, Rick Ross has a bevy of animals at his Fayetteville, Ga. property, including a bull and a buffalo.

Watch Rick Ross’ Interview With BS w/ Jake Paul Podcast Below