Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead

Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead

RichFoever/Instagram

Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London.

On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.

"Alright, y'all saw me go to Buckingham Palace," Rick Ross starts. "I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the fist times in a long time that didn't get me in. I didn't get through the gates. I didn't get to sit at the table. But what he did do was refer me to a spot, and he said they'll be waiting on me. And he said I can pick the lobster that I wanted to eat. So, I forgave him."

They actually offer Buckingham Palace tours on the famous residence's website. For just €30.00 for adults and €16.50 for kids, anyone can explore the swank digs for 10 weeks out of the year, from July 22 to Oct. 2. It looks like Rozay wanted the special treatment.

It's a good thing Ross didn't try to gain access on his own. Back in May, a man was arrested for trespassing on the protected site.

Watch Rick Ross Explain Being Denied Entry to Buckingham Palace Below

See a History of Banned Hip-Hop Songs From Your Favorite Rappers

Filed Under: Rick Ross
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top