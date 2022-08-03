Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead

Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London.

On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.

"Alright, y'all saw me go to Buckingham Palace," Rick Ross starts. "I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the fist times in a long time that didn't get me in. I didn't get through the gates. I didn't get to sit at the table. But what he did do was refer me to a spot, and he said they'll be waiting on me. And he said I can pick the lobster that I wanted to eat. So, I forgave him."

They actually offer Buckingham Palace tours on the famous residence's website. For just €30.00 for adults and €16.50 for kids, anyone can explore the swank digs for 10 weeks out of the year, from July 22 to Oct. 2. It looks like Rozay wanted the special treatment.

It's a good thing Ross didn't try to gain access on his own. Back in May, a man was arrested for trespassing on the protected site.

Watch Rick Ross Explain Being Denied Entry to Buckingham Palace Below