Drake’s Kim Kardashian Look-Alike on ‘Search & Rescue’ Cover Art Revealed

Drake's mystery woman featured on his "Search & Rescue" cover art has been revealed. And no, it's not Kim Kardashian.

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (April 7), the Kim Kardashian look-alike that appeared on the cover of Drake's late single, "Search & Rescue," is a singer named Lilah, who bears a striking resemblance to the reality TV star. Apparently, Drizzy is a huge fan of her music and considers her a "dear friend."

Not much is known about Lilah. Judging from her Instagram account, she is also a model. The artist appears in several photos that appear to be taken at various fashion shoots. Another interesting fact: "Lilah" is a feminine name of Arabic and Hebrew origin, meaning "delicate," "night," and "night beauty," according to thebump.com.

Before Drake released "Search & Rescue," he unveiled the cover art, which raised plenty of eyebrows and made fans speculate that it was Kanye West's ex-wife featured on the cover.

The artwork contained Drake and a mystery woman, now identified as Lilah, wearing motorcycle helmets with face guards with only their eyes peering through their viewers.

Although he didn't use Kim K for the cover art, Drake did sample her voice on the melodic track, which was produced by BNYX.

"I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that," Kim told her mother, Kris Jenner, after she revealed that she was divorcing Kanye on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021.

There's no word if Drake is going to drop a solo album this year.

Check out More Images of Drake's Muse Lilah Below

Listen to Drake's Song "Search & Rescue" Below