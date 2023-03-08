Drake and Lil Baby are working on a joint album, according to Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

Black Coffee made the revelation on a Podcast and Chill With Mac G episode released on Monday (March 6). During the sit-down, Coffee was asked to relay some of the many celebrity encounters he's had over the years. Toward the end of the pod, Coffee recalled a recent encounter with Quality Control Music cofounder Kevin "Coach K" Lee.

"I had a show in Atlanta," Coffee recalled at the 14 minute-mark of the interview below. "I have a good friend there, Coach K. Coach K is a big player in the hip-hop space. He co-owns Quality Control...But he loves house [music]."

Coffee explained that during this one encounter, Coach K invited him to a strip club.

"We go to dinner. We got to the club. I play my sets," Coffee added. "He's like, 'We're going to my strip club.' I have never been. And this is what Atlanta is known for. And he said to me, 'Lil Baby and Drake are making an album.'"

The interview concludes with this bit of news.

This would mark a pattern of Drake dropping joint albums with Atlanta rappers. In 2015, he dropped the What a Time to Be Alive joint project with Future. Last November, he released the chart-topping album Her Loss with 21 Savage.

Lil Baby has also locked in with other artists for whole projects, including Lil Durk (The Voice of the Heroes), Gunna (Drip Harder) and Marlo (2 Tha Hard Way).

Check Out the Interview Where DJ Black Coffe Revealed Drake and Lil Baby Are Working on a Joint Album Below