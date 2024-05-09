Drake Shares Ominous New Clip on Instagram Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake shares an ominous new clip on his Instagram Story amid his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar, and it appears to be from a new Netflix show.

Drake Shares New Clip on Instagram Story

On Thursday (May 9), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story to share a clip from the first episode of Man in Full, a new Netflix miniseries starring Jeff Daniels. In the opening scene from episode one titled "Saddlebags," Daniels' character Charlie Croker lies on the floor of a bedroom and gives a monologue about whether or not people will notice when he dies.

"I don’t mean this as a criticism. Maybe I do," Croker is heard saying in the clip below. "But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna be a lot of memories of me by a lot of people. Many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?"

Man Arrested for Trying to Get Into Drake's Home

Man in Full follows an Atlanta real estate tycoon who has to "claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble" amid bankruptcy and numerous foes out to get him, according to the Netflix synopsis. The plot strangely echoes how Drake might feel about his current situation with Kendrick Lamar, as the latter's diss track "Not Like Us" continues to chart and most recently shattered one of Drake's Spotify records.

Drake has also become known for relaying information through his Instagram Story. He shared a screenshot of a fiery DM exchange between himself and Rick Ross after the latter dropped his diss track "Champagne Moments." Drake also taunted Kendrick relentlessly on his Instagram Story, sharing multiple pictures of K-Dot's manager Anthony Saleh. Needless to say, Drake doesn't use his Instagram Story lightly, so it's likely the Man in Full clip means Drizzy is trying to tell us something.

Read More: These Are The Biggest Players in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

Watch Drake's ominous new clip he shared on Instagram below.

Watch Drake's Ominous New Clip Shared on Instagram Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef