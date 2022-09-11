Ray J Exposes Kris Jenner Over Who Leaked Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore. Over the weekend, the entertainer went on social media to expose Kris Jenner over who leaked Kim Kardashian's sex tape.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), Ray J jumped on his Instagram account and slammed Kris Jenner for taking a fake lie detector test on a recent episode of Late Late Show with James Corden and defaming him when asked about the leaked Kim Kardashian sex tape.

In the segment, the 66-year-old momager was hooked up to a polygraph and had to answer several agonizing questions from Corden and Kylie Jenner who were sitting nearby. When Corden asked Kris whether or not she helped release Kim K's infamous sex tape with Ray J, she said, "No," which the polygraph examiner determined she was telling the truth. "Glad we cleared that up," Kris quipped afterward.

Ray J hopped on his IG page and posted a video of himself slamming Kris for trying to ruin his good name during the lie detector test. He then promised to show "receipts" that include the contracts, text messages, and among other things, to clear his name.

"I don't know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person, period," he seethed in Saturday's video. "You done fucked with the wrong Black man. I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I'm deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when you know what's up."

In another video, Ray J accused Kris of making him the scapegoat after Kim K’s sex tape was leaked onto the internet.

Ray J also slammed late-night host James Corden for hiring John Grogan who he claimed is a fake polygraph examiner.

"THIS IS THE GUY THEY HAD GIVE KRIS JANKY THE LIE DETECTOR TEST — THE NETWORK SHOULD BE ASHAMED AND YOU SHOULD TOO @j_corden — ALL YALL GETTING SUED FOR PLAYING WITH THE TRUTH!" he wrote in the caption. "YOU ALL ARE IN TROUBLE!! THE KARTRASHIANS FUCKED YOU TOO!!"

"[BECAUSE] YOU REALLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TELLING THE TRUTH!! — BUT all OF IT IS A SHIT SHOW!! — WATCH ME EXPOSE THEM - SLOWLY AND FAST!!," he continued. "Nothing can stop the RAIN KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!— WAIT TILL THEY SEE YOUR HANDWRITING AND FINGERPRINTS ON MY CANTRACT!! and WAIT UNTIL THEY SEE YOUR CONTRACT YOU SIGNED THE SAME DAY AS ME!! — YOU GUYS SHOULDVE QUIT WHE. U WERE UP!! BUT NOW YOU WILL BE ANOTHER AMERICAN GREED STORY!! CLOWN CAKEZ!! — IM BACK LIVE IN 25!! — I’m GOING ALL NIGHT!! Click the link now!!"

Finally, the R&B singer-turned-tech entrepreneur posted a 44-minute video showing "the receipts" of the alleged contract that he and Kim Kardashian signed regarding the sale of the sex tape.

Ray J is on a mission to clear his good name. Watch below.

Watch Ray J Show Receipts About the Leaked Kim Kardashian Sex Tape