Kim Kardashian Upset Kanye West Is Calling Her Out Publicly About Their Children – Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset Kanye West is calling her out publicly about their children.

Kim Kardashian Tight With Ye

On Friday (March 1), TMZ shared an exclusive story reporting sources close to Ye's ex-wife Kim K. tell them she is seething about Ye recently calling her out on social media for where their children attend school.

"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school—that the kids have been at since pre-school—has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits," the source tells TMZ.

The source says Kim enrolled their four kids at the school because it's a "fantastic" school and she wants consistency in their lives.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.

Ye Demands Kim Remove Their Kids From Current School

On Thursday (Feb. 29), Ye shared a post from his new Instagram account where he lambasted Kim K. about their kids attending the affluent K-12 academy Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif.

"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" Ye snapped in a post on IG. "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," he wrote. "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

The resurfaced beef comes after Ye and Kim reunited for a dinner with their daughter North West at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. in January.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori