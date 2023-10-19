Kanye West’s Kids Have a Manny Now After Split From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about getting a manny, or male nanny, for her kids following her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim K Gives Reason for Getting Manny for Kids

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), the latest episode of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. During the show, Kim Kardashian talks about getting a manny for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"Our household and even our family is very female dominated," Kim explained during the episode. "I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking them to sports. And I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that."

Ye has apparently been accepting of the move.

"When [Kanye] was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him," Kim continued. "Has been so nice to him, saying 'Hey, if you're gonna help raise my son...These are some of the rules that I would want.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, OK. That's great.'"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been officially divorced since last March, following a long custody battle. Things have been mostly quiet after a volatile 2022 that saw Ye calling Kim out on a regular basis. Kanye has since moved on. Earlier this month, he officially married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Kanye recently called out Elon Musk for not saying anything about how Kim treats him in leaked texts.

See Kim Kardashian explain why she got a manny for the kids following her divorce from Kanye West below.

Watch Kim Kardashian Open Up About Getting a Manny