Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite for Dinner With North West

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Ye and Kim Kardashian were seen heading into the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Kim showed up alongside their daughter North West and a few of her closest friends, as reported by TMZ. Kanye then arrived separately, but North and her possé were all noticeably decked out in Vultures merch, including long-sleeved shirts that sported the album cover.

This is one of the first times Ye and Kim, who finalized their divorce in November of 2022, have been spotted out amicably together since separating. On Jan. 27, the ex-lovers were seen at their son Saint's basketball game but were noticeably cold and distant from each other.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Releasing Three Vultures Volumes

News of Ye and Kim's meetup comes as Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are prepping their upcoming Vultures album, which is scheduled to drop on Feb. 9. On Jan. 23, the newly formed duo revealed there would be three volumes of their forthcoming album. These three volumes will reportedly drop in three separate months, with the first volume coming out on Feb. 9. The second will be released on March 8 and the conclusion to the saga will drop on April 5.

Kanye also shared the three cover arts for the three different albums. The second and third editions both include the same 1835 painting by German artist Caspar David Friedrich, Landscape with Graves. However, volume two is in black and volume three is in blue.

