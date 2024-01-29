Kanye West Grabs Photographer’s Phone and Lectures Her After Asking a Question About Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori – Watch

Kanye West recently snatched a photographer's phone after she asked him a question about his wife Bianca Censori and lectured the woman for nearly three minutes.

On Monday (Jan. 29), TMZ shared footage obtained from a photographer who caught up with Ye in Los Angeles on Hollywood Blvd. as he was on his way to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony. The paparazzo sets the rapper off by asking a question about his wife.

"People want to know if Bianca has her free will?" the woman asks in the video below. "People are saying you are controlling her."

Kanye immediately grabs the woman's phone and scolds her for the query.

"I don't give a f**k. Don't come ask me some dumb-a*s s**t," Kanye tells the woman. "I'm a person, bro. Don't come ask me that dumb-a*s s**t. You got kids? Exactly. So what do you do? Who do you work for? Why do you feel like it's OK...I'm a human being. TMZ...y'all set celebrities up. All this bulls**t. I don't care what y'all gonna to do. What y'all got to say. Don't come at me with that s**t. Walk up on me like that. What you think ’cause you a White woman you can walk up on me like that?"

The woman asks for Ye to return her phone, but he initially refuses.

"I got your phone now," he tells the woman. "What they gon' arrest me for taking your phone? Arrest me for taking your phone, then."

After berating the woman for a couple minutes, Ye then tells the woman he will pay her more than what TMZ is paying her before eventually returning her phone.

Kanye West Shares Racy Photos of Wife

The incident comes on the heels of many people raising questions about the dynamic of Kanye and his wife's relationship after he has continued to post semi-nude photos of Censori on social media the last few weeks.

See video of Kanye West snatching a photographer's phone and lecturing her after she asked him a question about Bianca Censori below.

