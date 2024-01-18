Kanye West did not permanently replace his teeth with $850,000 titanium dentures, despite reports this week that claimed he did.

Kanye West Did Not Remove All His Teeth to Wear $850,000 Titanium Dentures

On Thursday (Jan. 18), sources close to Kanye informed The Shade Room that Ye did not remove his teeth to put in a new metal mouthpiece. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Daily Mail had incorrectly reported that Kanye had removed all of his teeth to put in titanium chompers that reportedly cost $850,000 and were designed entirely by Kanye.

"No, #KanyeWest did not have his teeth removed to install his latest mouth piece. Sources close to Kanye exclusively confirmed to The Shade Room, that #Ye still has his chompers underneath his new dental prosthesis," The Shade Room wrote in their Instagram post.

The metal grills Ye is wearing appear to be inspired by the James Bond villain Jaws.

Read More: Dame Dash Says Kanye West Has Everyone Dressing Like a Crackhead

Fans React to Kanye West's New Grills

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), fans had a lot to say when Ye unveiled the grills for the first time on his own Instagram story and in a text message to Playboi Carti, who shared the text exchange between him and Ye on Instagram.

"My big brother. N***a can't tell me s**t," Carti captioned the post.

However, a lot of fans were not enthusiastic about the new look. Many of them compared the grills to aluminum foil or a gum wrapper being placed over Kanye's teeth.

See the report confirming that Kanye did not remove his teeth to put in new grills and see the mouthpiece below.

See Kanye West's New Grills

Playboi Carti and Kanye West texts. opium_00pium/Instagram loading...