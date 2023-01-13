Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head of Architecture" at Yeezy, had a private wedding ceremony even though they haven't filed a marriage certificate to make their union legal. There are also photos of Ye wearing a wedding band.

The U.K.'s Daily Mail reported that the couple spent their honeymoon at the Amangiri, a posh, five-star resort in Utah's Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments. According to the website, Ye and Bianca enjoyed relaxing spa treatments based on the healing philosophies of the Navajo. The average room rate per night ranges from $3,000 to over $6,000 per night.

Prior to their alleged nuptials, Kanye and Bianca were spotted a few days ago eating a meal at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the Donda album creator is reportedly living.

So who is Ms. Censori? Well, it appears that she deactivated her personal Instagram account, however, there are several "fan accounts" dedicated to Bianca that have suddenly popped up on the social-networking platform.

According to the New York Post, Bianca is from Australia but currently resides in Los Angeles and is 27 years old. Her LinkedIn profile reportedly states that she has been an "architectural designer" at Yeezy since November 2020.

Bianca also a 2017 graduate from the University of Melbourne and received her master’s in architecture from the same school in 2020. While studying at school, she created her own jewelry brand called Nylons Jewelry, which now appears to be defunct. Bianca was also a design consultant at Kelektiv and interned at DP Toscano, according to her LinkedIn.

In a June 2022 interview with Australia's Vogue, Bianca said that she conceives her design inspirations in Melbourne and applies them while working in Los Angeles.

"The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place," she told the publication. "Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn’t experienced before."

"In Melbourne I can cultivate my creativity and LA is where I apply it," she added.

Kanye may have hinted about his relationship with Bianca in December of 2022 when he dropped a song with his new wife’s last name in the title called "Censori Overload." At the time, the media was calling it "Someday We'll All Be Free," based on the sample of Donnie Hathaway's song of the same name. On the song, the Grammy Award-winning rapper seemingly referenced his new bride and the thought of marriage. "Wakin' up to 'I can’t do this anymore' texts (Woo)/And the Bible said I can't have any more sex 'til marriage (Woo Woo)," he rapped.

Ye shared the song his Instagram page, which has since been deleted. In the caption, however, he wrote: "Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body."

Listen to Kanye West's Song "Censori Overload" Below

Kanye's alleged secret nuptial comes less than two months after he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage; they officially separated in March of 2022. Ye was ordered to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support for their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Since their split, Kanye has courted several other women including Chaney Jones and actress Julia Fox.

Neither Kanye West nor Bianca Censori has commented on their alleged marriage.

Check Out Photos of Kanye West's Reported New Wife Bianca Censori Below