Kanye West Writes Heartfelt Birthday Post to Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has written a heartfelt birthday post to his wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West Posts Beautiful B-Day Message to Wife Bianca Censori

On Saturday (Jan. 6), Kanye West made a rare appearance on Instagram and posted a tender birthday message to his wife Bianca Censori who turned 29 today. In his post, which can be viewed below, Ye shared a close-up photo of Bianca's face.

In his missive, he typed a loving message about his wife's beauty and knowledge.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," he wrote.

Kanye also posted some sexy photos of Bianca in various fashion looks, including some outside in the public space.

Kanye West Returns to Instagram and Posts Racy Photos of His Wife

Kanye West has been posting sporadically on his IG page ever since he returned to the platform back in December of 2023.

On Dec. 26, a day after Christmas, the Chicago rapper-producer issued an apologetic letter to the Jewish community. However, it's unclear whether it was written using A.I. software. He's also been promoting his latest footwear YZY Pods and YZY slides.

Earlier this week, however, Ye turned heads when he posted several NSFW photos of his wife Bianca. In a trio of posts, which can be seen below, Bianca is barely wearing any clothes. In one photo, she is looking down while wearing an extremely tight bathing suit with her ample boobs nearly spilling out of them. "Dropped sumn?" Ye captioned the photo.

It looks like Kanye is back causing havoc on social media again.

Read Kanye West's heartfelt B-Day missive to his wife below.

Read Kanye West's Birthday Message to His Wife Bianca Censori Below

See More Photos of Biance Censori That Kanye West Posted on Instagram

Check Out NSFW Photos of Kanye West's Wife That He Shared on Instagram