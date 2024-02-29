Kanye West is demanding Kim Kardashian remove their kids from Sierra Canyon School because it's run by "the system."

On Thursday (Feb. 29), Ye hopped on Instagram and posted some black text over a white background that read: "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'"

Ye clarified what he meant by "the system" in his caption.

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," he wrote. "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

Kanye's latest IG post serves as his first under his new handle @ye, which he made early Thursday morning after scrubbing his Instagram clean.

"I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account," he announced in his final post before switching his account on Wednesday (Feb. 28). "My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite for Dinner

Kanye's latest batch of hostility towards his ex-wife comes after they were amicably spotted out together taking their daughter North West to dinner back in January. The parents were photographed at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. alongside North and a few of her closest friends. However, the former couple did not arrive together.

Check out Kanye West's post demanding ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remove their children from Sierra Canyon School below.

