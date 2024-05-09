Finally One of Drake’s Rap Friends Shows Him Some Support, Kinda

One of Drake's rap friends, 21 Savage, seems to show support for the 6 God during a recent show in Los Angeles.

21 Savage Gets Crowd to Emphatically Sing Drake Verse

On Tuesday (May 7), 21 Savage performed in Los Angeles as part of his ongoing American Dream Tour with J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. During his headlining set, Savage took a moment to run through his Drake collab "Rich Flex," and got the fans to rap along to Drake's full verse on the track.

Despite working with Drake on Her Loss in 2022, 21 Savage has remained surprisingly quiet throughout his collaborator's ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. However, performing this song in K-Dot's hometown could have been a show of support for Drizzy.

21 Savage Remains Quiet Amid Drake's Beefs

21 Savage's silence over Drake's laundry list of enemies may be because he doesn't necessarily want to pick sides, especially when it comes to Metro Boomin. Metro and Drake clearly can't stand each other, but 21 has kept himself out of their dispute. The Slaughter Gang leader owes a lot to Drake for Her Loss and taking him on his It's All a Blur Tour in 2023, but he owes just as much to Metro. The pair linked for 21 Savage's 2016 debut Savage Mode, which put the rapper on the map. They then joined forces again for Savage Mode II in 2020 and have linked up other times since then.

They're also currently working together on Savage Mode III, but Metro told XXL in April everyone's "gotta stay tuned" for more updates on that.

