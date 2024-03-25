Drake Boasts ‘There’s Not a N***a on Earth That Could Ever F**k With Me’ During Concert

Drake boasts "There's not a n***a on Earth that could ever f**k with me" during a recent concert.

Drake Hypes Himself Up With Passionate Speech After Kendrick Lamar Diss

After a full weekend of headlines surrounding Kendrick Lamar's jabs at Drake and J.Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," Drizzy hit the stage at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Sunday (March 24). At one point during the show, the Toronto MC takes a minute to address his current state of mind in the form of some inspiration for both himself and the thousands of concertgoers in attendance. Drake's passionate speech finds the 6 God declaring that no man "on Earth could ever f**k with me."

"A lot of people ask me how I'm feeling," Drake says in the concert footage below. "I'ma let you know how I'm feeling. Listen, the way I'm feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**kin' self. ’Cause you know how I'm feeling? I got my f**kin' head up high, my back straight, I'm ten f**kin' toes down."

His animated speech continues: "I know that no matter what, it's not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life. And that's how I want you to walk out of here tonight. But, in order to, you know, get yourselves all gassed up, all riled up, and move towards the future, sometimes, you gotta acknowledge the mistakes that you've made in the past."

Drake's Fiery Speech Follows Days of Headlines Surrounding the Rapper's Potential Beef

Drake's impassioned moment on stage follows a whole lot of chatter in recent days revolving around the many potential issues he may have with a number of big names in hip-hop. On Friday (March 22), Kendrick Lamar shook things up by taking shots aimed at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That."

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps on the We Don't Trust You cut. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

On the heels of Kendrick's "Like That" verse, Drizzy has been shrouded in rumors regarding potential beef with other rappers in the space. The fact that K. Dot used Future's joint album with Metro Boomin as his platform to throw the lyrical jabs has found hip-hop heads speculating that Drizzy may also be at odds with Future himself.

While Metro has dispelled the notion that Drake and Future may have beef over a girl, Travis $cott's name has also entered the fray. During Future and Metro Boomin's set at Rolling Loud California last week, Travis adamantly demanded that the duo debut "Like That" on stage. That has led many to believe that Cactus Jack had some sort of knowledge of what Kendrick Lamar's content entails.

In the video below, watch Drake adamantly claim that there's no one on Earth who "could ever f**k" with him.

