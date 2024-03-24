Drake Drops Nav Lyrics in Caption After Nav Unfollows Him on Instagram

It appears that Drake dropped Nav lyrics in a caption on Drizzy's Instagram page after Nav presumably unfollowed him on Instagram.

On Sunday (March 24), Drake jumped on his Instagram page and shared a post featuring a series of concert photos from his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?. While it looked like Drake was sharing some fun times at his show, fans noticed his caption, which appeared to be aimed at rapper Nav.

In the caption, which can be viewed below, Drake wrote, "I ain't picking up I'm in Turks lil baby," along with a zany face emoji.

The caption is lyrics from Nav and Gunna's 2020 song "Turks" featuring Travis Scott.

Additionally, attentive fans also observed that Nav unfollowed Drake on Instagram. However, it is unclear whether Nav had previously followed the Grammy Award-winning rhymer and then unfollowed him. Furthermore, it is unclear if Drake's IG post was directed at Nav as well.

Did Nav Unfollow Drake to Show His Alliance With Metro Boomin?

Following Drake's post on Instagram, fans have been speculating on his choice to incorporate lyrics from Nav in the accompanying caption.

Some people believe that Nav unfollowed Drake to show his alliance with Metro Boomin since they have collaborated on a project, Perfect Timing, in 2017. It's assumed that by Nav unfollowing Drake, Drizzy wanted to be petty in his post purportedly aimed at Nav.

"Aint no way! They're tryna start a civil war in Toronto," wrote one fan who offered his conspiracy theory on the matter. "All this started because Metroboomin’s girl got Boomed. Now they got the Rexdale native involved If this was GAME OF THRONES Drake would've signed The Wassas."

Without any concrete evidence, it is difficult to determine Drake's true intention behind the post and whether there's any drama between Drizzy and Nav.

Check out Drake's Instagram post and Nav's music video for "Turks" below.

