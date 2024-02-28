Drake Pays Homage to Mother and Daughter Who Were Killed by Driver While Leaving His Concert – Watch

Drake pays homage to the mother and daughter who were killed by a driver while leaving his concert in St. Louis earlier this month.

Drake is knee deep into his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with J. Cole and Lil Durk. On Tuesday night (Feb. 27), the tour rolled through the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. During a break in the action, Drizzy took time out to pay homage to the two women who were killed after getting hit by a car while leaving Drake's show in St. Louis a few weeks back.

"You never know what somebody's reality will be when they walk out of this building," Drake tells the crowd in the video below, before instructing everyone in attendance to show love to a stranger at the event. "Rest in peace to that young mother and her child," he adds.

Mother and Daughter Killed While Leaving Drake Show

On Feb. 14, 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, were killed while crossing the street after they were struck by a vehicle shortly after Drake's show at the Enterprise Center let out. Monte Henderson, 22, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the car crash. Police say he ran multiple red lights before striking the women in an intersection. He is currently out on a $200,000 bond.

Watch Footage of Drake's Buffalo, N.Y. Concert