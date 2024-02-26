Man Charged With Killing Mother and Daughter With Car After Women Left Drake Concert

A 22-year-old man has been charged for killing a mother and daughter leaving a Drake concert in St. Louis earlier this month.

Mother, Daughter Leaving Drake Show Killed by Driver

On Feb. 16, local St. Louis news outlet NBC 5 reported Monte Henderson has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the car crash that took the lives of 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova. The women were crossing a street after leaving the Enterprise Center following a Drake concert for his It's All a Blur - Big as The What Tour with J. Cole when they were struck by Henderson's speeding vehicle. Henderson has been released on a $200,000 bond.

Video Released of Crash

Bracero and Cordova were struck and killed by Henderson on Feb. 14 morning shortly after Drake's concert let out. According to police, Henderson ran multiple red lights at speeds of 70 MPH. Video of the incident shows Henderson's car running a red light and striking another vehicle's fending before running over Bracero and Cordova.

"He's going to be held accountable," St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a St. Louis Business Journal event. "He destroyed families, killed two people."

Drake is currently 12 shows into his tour, which also features Lil Durk . The next tour stop is in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday (Feb. 27).