Drake Acts Like He’s Going to Address Recent NSFW Video at Concert

Drake acts like he's going to address the recent NSFW video that had the internet going nuts at a recent concert.

Drake Trolls Fans

On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Drake's It's All a Blur Tour — Big as the What? rolled through Nashville, Tenn. During a break in the action, the rapper acted like he was going to address the elephant in the room (no pun intended).

"I know y'all probably waiting on me to address this," Drake told the anxious crowd at Bridgestone Arena. "So, the rumors are true...My dad is here! That's what y'all were waitin' for? He's in the building."

Apparent Drake SMS Triple-X Leaks

Drake was the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday (Feb. 6), when a clip leaked that appeared to show the rapper pleasuring himself in a selfie video. Fans flooded social media with comments about the explicit clip. Drizzy appeared to respond to the viral video on his Instagram Story where he shared a clip of a female fan at one of his shows crying while he performs. Written over the post are the words: "Me when Drake:"

See video of Drake acting like he is going to address the recent NSFW video below.

Watch Drake Appear to Allude to Recent NSFW Video