Drake Heckled by a Fan Who Yells ‘Kendrick Lamar Is Better’

Drake Get Heckled by Fan Yelling Kendrick Lamar Is Better

On Saturday (March 23), a fan, identified as @toheed on Instagram, shared a video of himself heckling Drake outside of what appears to be a hotel. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Drizzy is walking out of his hotel with several paparazzi taking photos.

As Drake steps into his waiting vehicle, Toheed, who must be a K-Dot fan, yells, "Yo Drake, Kendrick is better, bro." In another segment, Toheed catches the Toronto rap superstar as he signs autographs outside a venue. He yells at him again, "Yo Drake, Kendrick is better, bro! Kendrick's better!"

In both instances, Drake completely ignores him.

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" Song

While Toheed is clearly trolling Drake, it comes after Kendrick Lamar delivered, arguably, one of the most talked-about verses in 2024.

On "Like That," which appears on Future and Metro Boomin's joint album, We Don't Trust You, the Compton rhymer spits lyrical bullets at both Drizzy and J. Cole (with Melle Mel catching a stray).

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," K-Dot raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mel if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

Fans, like Toheed, are now anticipating Drake's potential response to K-Dot.

