21 Savage and Metro Boomin have come a long way since 2016, and the sales numbers are proof.

On Friday (Oct. 2), the Atlanta rapper released his new Savage Mode 2 LP with Metro Boomin. According to Hits Daily Double on Oct. 3, the highly anticipated release is forecasted to move between 170,000 and 195,000 equivalent album units next week when the final sales numbers are calculated.

When 21 and Metro dropped the breakout first Savage Mode project back in 2016, it reportedly only moved 11,600 units on week one. That's an increase of 1365.52 percent from part one to part two.

Savage Mode was released as an EP and features the breakout singles "No Heart" and "X" featuring Future. Fans waited patiently for the sequel, which was teased for over a year, and even petitioned for, before officially being announced and released last week. The latest edition features 15 songs with guest appearances from Drake, Young Thug and Young Nudy. Actor Morgan Freeman also plays a prominent role on the project as he narrates the LP trailer and many of the songs on the album.

Drake helped the project make headlines after getting people talking with a line about dating SZA back in 2008, on the song "Mr. Right Now." 21 has also had to shoot down speculation that the song "Snitches & Rats" is a 6ix9ine diss track.

21 Savage has seen a steady increase in sales since SV1. His debut studio LP, Issa Album, moved 77,000 units when it was released in 2017, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His sophomore album, I Am > I Was, debuted with 133,000 units and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. That LP was spearheaded by the Grammy Award-winning single "A Lot" featuring J. Cole.

Slaughter Gang / Epic Records / Boominati Worldwide