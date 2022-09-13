Rick Ross is clapping back at Turk after the former Cash Money Hot Boy called Rozay out during a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), Rick Ross was enjoying a morning jog when he decided to address his name being brought up by Turk on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's famed hip-hop talk show.

"One of my homeboys just sent me a clip of the dude Turk talking on N.O.R.E. show," Ross started. "Now, Turk, I don't know you personally. Your brother is the one who said you was a punk, personally. I spoke on your hustle and the work you put in, brother. That's what I mention your name for, brother. Not letting the streets forget your name. I was really making that song based around my brother from 305 MI-Yayo and what he experienced with the nigga Birdman. Not you, homie. I kept your name alive, nigga."

He continued, "They said you did a bunch of things. I didn't get into that. Now, you been out 10 years, you want to see Rozay, nigga. You could come to the muthafuckin'—say you fish behind The Promised Land. Pull up there, nigga. I'll tell ’em to let you in so you could some look at Rozay in the eyes, baby. In 10 years, you should've pulled up to one of the venues, baby. Come holla at Rozay."

Rick Ross mentioned Turk's name on his 2017 track "Idols Become Rivals," where Rozay also addresses his personal beef with Birdman.

"Knew that you would never visit B.G.," Ross raps about Stunna on the track. "Turk came home, take that boy a three piece."

Turk was asked about the line while speaking on Drink Champs and the Louisiana rapper called Ross out for only rapping his name and never lending a helping hand.

"Rick Ross ain't reach out to me since I've been home," Turk said around the 1:38:40-mark of the interview. "I've been home since 2012 and I'm in Atlanta, nigga ... Matter of fact, I go hunting and fishing down your block. Holla at me, fat boy."

Turk's Drink Champs interview also made headlines for Turk claiming he and Lil Wayne once caught an STD together.

See the Full Episode of Turk's Drink Champs Interview Below